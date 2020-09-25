VIDEO: Linstead singer releases new song, encourages young artistes to also learn a skill

DayinJah is going full steam ahead to prominence in the music industry.



A week ago, the artiste, who hails from Mountain Pass district in the Linstead area of St. Catherine, released the video for what he considers to be his most promising song yet – Lion.



The song, which DayinJah wrote this year, promulgates courage in the face of adversity.

It is produced by Sheldon ‘Harmony’ Facey of Culture Cap Production.



Head honcho at Culture Cap, Everton Lawes, said he is investing because the singer has an aptitude for music.



He told The Beacon: “The artiste is a very talented youth and I just want the people to embrace him and support him because good people need help.”



Lawes expressed confidence that DayinJah, who is already well known in the Linstead area, will become a household name nationally – and will even make it big on the international scene.



That dream does not seem far-fetched for DayinJah, whose real name is Gavin Facey.



He initially was called ‘Danger’, but he added a positive spin to the name – a spin that complements his persona.



“I intend to continue doing positive music,” said the 35-year-old, who discovered his musical prowess during childhood when he sang on the church choir.

He stated that, over the years, he has been honing his skills by listening to trending artistes.



DayinJah also recalled entering the inaugural staging of the ‘Magnum Kings and Queens of Dancehall’ competition, which was broadcast on Television Jamaica. He finished third overall.



Since then, the Reggae|Dancehall singer has been struggling to find a foothold in the music industry.



“There is a whole heap of obstacles in the thing, but mi still a carry on,” he told The Beacon, adding that ‘the toughest hurdle is to get some airplay’.



DayinJah’s latest opportunity came about two years ago when he forged a relationship with Culture Cap Production – a relationship that he hopes will give him the big push in the right direction.

“It is a good look,” the entertainer declared regarding the production team.



He, in the meantime, said one of his biggest regrets is that he, over the years, was totally depending on music to make a living instead of also learning a skill. That’s a pitfall he hopes other young people will avoid.



“Music is one thing, but, at the end of the day, yuh still need another skill as a young artiste,” DayinJah advised.

“Nuh jus depend on music alone; try to seek another source of income because sometimes the music journey tek a long time before yuh can get in it. That is the system.”



DayinJah has a daughter and a son – Luci and Jaedon.

He is a graduate of Mountain Pass Basic School, York Street Primary, and McGrath High School – all in the Linstead area.

