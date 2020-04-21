UWI Professor Becomes Sixth Person To Die Of COVID-19 In Jamaica

Retired Professor Tara Dasgupta has become the sixth person to die of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Jamaica.



News of his passing comes as the island records 27 new cases of the virus, pushing the total up to 223.



“It is really with great sorrow that we note this passing,” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie said yesterday during a virtual press conference at Jamaica House. She added that Professor Dasgupta taught her in university, and she knows his family personally.



Professor Dasgupta joined the staff at the University of the West Indies (UWI) in 1974 as a Lecturer in Physical Chemistry.



“His reputation for considerable research output was of high quality and, only six years after he joined the UWI, he was appointed the first professor of Inorganic Chemistry,” according to a citation posted on the UWI website.



It added: “Professor Dasgupta communicated a sense of research purpose and had an uncanny ability to inspire young people to follow his lead…”



In 2013, the Government of Jamaica awarded Professor Dasgupta the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Commander (CD) for dedicated service in the field of Science and education.



He is Emeritus Professor of Chemistry at UWI.



Professor Dasgupta is a graduate of Bihar University and the University of Calcutta in India.

