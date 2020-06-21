UPDATE: St Mary Boy Returns Home

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), said 12-year-old Akeel Harris, otherwise called ‘Likkle Man’, has returned home.

It had activated a High Alert for the child, adding that he was missing since Saturday, June 20.

The JCF is also reporting that Akeel is said to be in good health.

