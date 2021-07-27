UPDATE | MP Visits Triplets, Promises Big Support For Them In High School

Member of Parliament (MP) for South West St. Elizabeth, Floyd Green, has pledged financial support for the Barrett triplets who performed excellently in the recent Primary Exit Profile (PEP) and reside in the community of Mountainside in his constituency.



He visited the triplets on Saturday – a few days after The Beacon broke the success story. The MP was accompanied by Mayor of Black River, Derrick Sangster.



In her interview with our news team, the triplet’s mother, Tamara Barrett, who is a community health aide, highlighted her children’s struggle without access to WiFi. She also explained that her husband, Dennis Barrett Snr., is no longer able to significantly assist the family financially since he was diagnosed with dementia.



Green, in a press release after his visit, committed to providing support in the form of school fees, uniforms, and internet access at the family’s house.



He said: “Congratulations to Denrique, Dennis Jr. and Tamoya who were placed at their top choice Munro College and Hampton School respectively. The siblings have shown that despite the challenges they were facing, a dedicated mindset can yield significant results. I am proud and South Western St. Elizabeth is also proud of our stars.”



The Barrett family indicated that it is appreciative of the outpouring of support from Jamaica.



The MP disclosed that he has contacted the Ministry of Labour and Child Protection on behalf of the family to garner additional assistance. Both entities have since visited the family, Green further said.



He also stated that all primary schools in his constituency have indicated good results in the recent PEP exams, adding that majority of the students were placed in a school of their choice.



“I want to say congratulations to all the students in South West St. Elizabeth who, despite the challenges of the pandemic, have done extremely well,” Green continued. “Special thanks to our South West teachers who navigated the learning space and ensured the students were still on top of things. Congratulations too to the students and teachers of the entire Jamaica.”



Green also announced that Dennis Jr. is a recipient of the annual awards, which his office gives to top-performing students in the four divisions in his constituency. He emerged as Top Boy at the Mountainside Primary School.

