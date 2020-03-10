UPDATE: Man found with woman after escaping COVID-19 quarantine centre

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers, along with health ministry personnel, have recaptured a man who escaped from a Kingston quarantine centre, which was opened in relation to the deadly and infectious Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The man, who is 27-year-old Kemar Bailey from St. Mary, was held this morning after allegedly escaping shortly before 8 o’clock last evening.

The JCF explained: “Reports are that, about 2AM on Tuesday, March 10, following a public advisory from the police, officers received information that he (Bailey) was at a location in the Waltham Park area. An operation was conducted and he was held in the company of a female. Investigations continue.”

The JCF previously stated that Bailey arrived in the island on Saturday, March 7, and was placed at the quarantine centre in Kingston.

“He requested and was allowed to retrieve a bag with personal items from someone at the gate of the facility and, whilst doing so, he jumped into a white Tiida motor car, which sped off with him,” the JCF further said.

