Update: Jamaica confusing nationals trying to return home

The Jamaican government’s mixed signals has created more confusion among Jamaicans stranded overseas and wanting to return to their homeland.

The official Jamaica Gazette, published this week Tuesday, announced that the island’s borders will reopen to facilitate the re-entry of citizens from April 22 to May 31.

It however noted that people will be subject to 14 days quarantine at an authorized facility, starting at the moment they enter the island. Those gazetted orders fall under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).

Although the gazetted date for the commencement of re-entry has passed, the government today announced that it is still working on the policy to facilitate the process.

Its minister of foreign affairs, Kamina Johnson-Smith, this afternoon, indicated that people should not take the gazetted order literally.

She said: “I am encouraging calm and caution to Jamaicans overseas who are taking the literal language of 3(2)(a) DRMA, Enforcement Order No.4, to mean that regular travel will now start for our nationals…

“The DRMA order provides the basic legal framework. The administrative processes and the new Jamcovid App that will help to make management of the re-entry process easier, will soon be explained and made publicly available,” the minister further said.

She reiterated that re-entry of Jamaican nationals would be subject to new protocols, including the capacity to receive nationals, considering matters such as the quarantine and isolation capacity of the government.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness previously declared the island’s ports of entry closed to incoming passengers, starting March 13.

Since then, several Jamaicans stranded abroad have appealed for Government to allow them to enter.

Meanwhile, the limited possibility for entry exists for anyone with written permission from the Minister responsible for Immigration, subject to prior approval from the Cabinet.

ALSO READ: Jamaicans travelling home from US now urged to contact embassy

NOTE: We do specially written death announcements. In this time of crisis, don't allow your loved one's passing to go un-noticed. Contact us today via WhatsApp (876-305-4574) or email jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.