UPDATE: Family of gunman from Clarendon shocked after death in St. Ann

Relatives of a gunman, who was mobbed and killed after he helped to commit a murder at Walkerswood in St. Ann last evening, are expressing shock and grief.



One of them contacted The Beacon this afternoon, saying that the suspect mobbed and killed is her 17-year-old relative from Havana Heights in Clarendon. She said the family has seen photos of the mutilated body.



She added that her slain relative, who was in Clarendon up to yesterday, can’t be found since last night.



The relative disclosed the name of her loved-one, but The Beacon is withholding it, pending further verification.



She was asked if the family was aware that its loved-one was a gunman. “Not that we know of,” she replied.



She added: “Everybody is sad; everybody is mourning… He was a fun person and jovial.”



Up to publication time, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said it was still trying to ascertain the identity of the slain gunman.



It explained that residents of Walkerswood mobbed and killed one of two gunmen who committed a murder in their community about 6 o’clock last evening.



The JCF said the Walkerswood resident shot and killed by the gunmen is 37-year-old farmer Oshane Henry.



One of the gunmen escaped.



The JCF further explained: “Reports from the St. Ann’s Bay Police are that, about 6PM, Henry was walking along the roadway when he was pounced upon by two gunmen who opened gunfire hitting him in the upper body and head.



“The gunmen ran and were chased by citizens who accosted one of them. He was chopped and stoned to death while the other man escaped. The police were alerted and one 9 millimetre pistol was recovered from the body of the unidentified male. Both men were taken to the hospital where the deaths were confirmed,” the JCF added.

