Two Shot, One Fatally, In Bog Walk

Two men have been shot, one fatally, at Sugar Lane in Bog Walk, St.Catherine.

The deceased is 41-year-old farmer Nicardo Munroe, otherwise called ‘Broadie’.

The incident happened in the men’s community yesterday, April 10, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said.

It added: “Reports are that at about 11AM, residents heard explosions and summoned the police. On their arrival, Munroe was found along a dirt track with multiple gunshot wounds. The other man was assited to hospital where he is being treated. The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue. Investigations continue.”

