Two men charged for shooting in St. Ann

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its detectives have arrested and charged two men in relation to an armed robbery at Bellair in Runaway Bay, St. Ann, on Saturday, June 20.



They are 30-year-old Kevin Lawrence who is also called ‘Zero’, and 23-year-old Damion James who is otherwise known as ‘Pappy’ – both from Scarlett Hall in Runaway Bay, St. Ann.



They are charged with Wounding With Intent, Robbery With Aggravation, and Illegal Possession Of Firearm and Ammunition.



The JCF said: “It is alleged that, about 5:45PM on Thursday, May 28, Lawrence and James opened gunfire at a group of persons, hitting one man. A woman was also robbed of her cellular phone. They were later arrested and pointed out on an identification parade, after which they were charged.”



The court dates are being finalised for the men who were charged on Saturday, June 20.

