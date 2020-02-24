Two charged for robbery in St. Ann
The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers in St. Ann have arrested and charged two men with Robbery With Aggravation committed on Wednesday, February 12.
They are 27-year-old higgler Elvis Robinson otherwise called ‘Sing J’ from Lime Hall in St. Ann, and 18-year-old Craig Tracey from Windsor Heights in St. Ann’s Bay, St. Ann.
The JCF said: “Reports are that, about 7:30PM, Robinson and Tracey allegedly went to a shop where they held up the cashier with knives and robbed her of JA$31,065 and a cellphone. They were arrested and charged on Friday, February 20.”
