Too Much Hostility – Family Near Old Harbour Pleads For Test Result

A woman who travelled with her two children from New York to Jamaica on March 24 said she is dissatisfied with how she is being treated not only by her local community, but also by the health authorities.



She told The Beacon that, since she has been on the island nearly a month now, health ministry representatives only telephoned her twice. No one visited to ensure she was quarantined at her St. Catherine home, which is located near Old Harbour.



The woman said she travelled on April 3 to Old Harbour Health Centre, where she did a test to ascertain whether she has the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



Two weeks later, she is still awaiting the test result.



She said her children were not made to undergo the test. “Because the test is uncomfortable, they never want to do it to the children if they did not have to,” she explained.



The woman noted that no one in her family is showing any COVID-19 symptom although all the times stipulated for her to be self-quarantined have elapsed.



Nonetheless, the community continues to be hostile to the family.



“People are still afraid of us even though my [quarantine] time pass. My sister sells in Kingston and people in the community don’t want to sell her goods,” the woman said. “My family couldn’t get any food to buy in the community.”



The woman said the COVID-19 test result may help to put an end to the family’s ordeal. “That [delay with the test result] is not good; they need to do better,” she told The Beacon.

