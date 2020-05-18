Thieves strike at Berkshire Hall

The weekend was filled with disappointment for some goat farmers at Berkshire Hall in St. Catherine – not far from Redwood district.



One of the farmers told The Beacon that someone stole her relatively large pregnant goat yesterday.



She had tied the animal to graze at the sugar-works yard in the community.



“Thief came and cut off the rope off the biggest pregnant goat, and stole it,” the farmer said.



“I went to give them water around 3PM and only found the rope of the mother goat. It discourages me to even continue raising goats.”



The farmer added that losing the goat is a big setback especially amid the financial fallout caused by the Coronavirus Disease 2019.



In the meantime, it is understood that, on Saturday, thieves also stole three goats from another farmer at Berkshire Hall.



Residents suspect that someone who is familiar with the community is stealing the animals and selling them perhaps to butchers operating in the Linstead area.

We also do obituaries and classified ads. WhatsApp or call us (876-305-4574) or email jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.