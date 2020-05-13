Talented Singer Removes Mask – he never attended school, never got a birth certificate

A promising 24-year-old artiste from Wakefield in Linstead, St. Catherine, today disclosed that he has never attended school – not even at the primary level.



He also does not have a birth certificate or any form of identification card.



His real name is Jason Ridge, but his friends gave him the stage name Kehaos – pronounced ‘chaos’.



He wants to use his powerful voice and positive lyrics to disrupt the status quo, which marginalizes young people like himself.



Kehaos grew up in a poverty-stricken household without a father figure, and is one of 10 children for his single mother.



His older brother was shot dead four years ago, and two of his sisters died of natural causes.



Kehaos has many questions and frustrations.



“All my siblings goh school except me. I can’t tell you why mi never goh school – not even primary school. It kinda sound shameful, but it is the truth. Everything I learn, I learn off my own,” he said.



His progress is being stifled by the fact that he does not have a birth certificate.



“Right now, mi really want a age paper. Mi want sort out mi ID; mi want sort out all mi likkle papers dem. Those would be the main priority right now,” Kehaos added.



He, in the meantime, stated that, despite the many adversities, he has been staying above the fray.



Whenever he feels like giving up, music gives him the extra boost to press on.



“I see music like the only door out of my struggles,” Kehaos reasoned. “That’s how I know God is real. If it was never for music, mi wouldn’t have any hope. Mi would live in depression or give up anytime now.”



Kehaos said his love affair with music started when he was 10 years old.



“Mi used to clap mi fingers; mi used to beat mi chest till mi sick,” he recalled.



He noted that he has never gotten a chance to perform in front a crowd. “I really never get that chance – never get a promoter or producer, nobody. They never hear mi sing,” Kehaos added.



He noted that he writes positive songs to inspire people.



One of his strongest songs is titled ‘Still A Wear Mask,’ which is posted above.

That song, Kehaos explained, reflects his life struggles.

By Horace Mills, Journalist

