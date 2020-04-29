Suspected thieves caught with over 400 pounds of pumpkin

The St. Catherine South Police arrested two men in connection with the theft of more than 400 pounds of pumpkin from a farm at Bernard Lodge in the parish on Monday, April 27.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force said: “Reports are that, about 9:45PM, officers were on foot patrol in the area when four men were seen leaving a farm with bags.



“On the approach of the police, the men dropped the bags and ran. Two of them were however caught. The bags were searched and the pumpkins were found inside. The men were arrested after they failed to properly account for the pumpkins,” the JCF added.



It said the identities of the men are being withheld pending further investigations.

