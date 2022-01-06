Still Undefeated – Dinthill Surge Into Champions Cup Semis After 5-1 Win

Dinthill Technical High School continued their dominance in football this season when they thrashed St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) 5-1 in the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) Champions Cup knockout competition.

That win catapulted the Linstead-based school into the semi-final round.

Dinthill’s goals came from Jaheim Thomas who scored a hat-trick as well Ricardo Matthews and Shamar Hutchinson who netted one goal apiece. Leon Brown scored STATHS’ only goal in the match played at St. Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) Sports Complex.

Other schools advancing to the Champions Cup semis are Kingston College which beat Mannings 1-0, Clarendon College which edged Charlie Smith 2-1, and Jamaica College which defeated Garvey Maceo 1-0.

The finalists will be decided this week Saturday when Dinthill face Jamaica College and defending champion Kingston College square off with Clarendon College – both matches being played at Stadium East.

The Champions Cup comprises the four quarter-final winners from the DaCosta Cup competition as well as the top two teams from each of the Manning Cup quarter-finals.

In the meantime, the regular DaCosta Cup competition will resume January 12.

At that time, Dinthill will clash with Mannings and Garvey Maceo will take on Clarendon College in a double-header at STETHS. Dinthill is the only team that is yet to concede a goal in DaCosta Cup this season.

The other DaCosta Cup team from Linstead, McGrath High, did not advance beyond the quarter finals after losing the four matches they played in Group 4.

