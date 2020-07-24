St. Thomas Teen Missing

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said an Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Samesha Skervin from Leith Hall district in St. Thomas who has been missing since Tuesday, July 14.



She is of dark complexion and slim build, and is about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Port Morant Police are that, about 12:20PM, Samesha reportedly left home wearing a pink blouse and pink shorts and has not been seen since. Efforts made to contact her have proven futile.”



Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Samesha should contact the Port Morant Police at 876-982-8220, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

