St. Mary woman missing

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a 41-year-old freelance journalist, Ingrid Henry, from Lindon Housing Scheme in St. Mary has been missing since Monday, 30 December 2019.



She is of brown complexion and medium build, and is about 168 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.



The JCF said: “Reports are that Henry was last seen leaving home to conduct business in Port Maria in the parish and has not been heard from since.”



Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Henry should contact the Port Maria Police at 876-994-2223, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

