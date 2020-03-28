St. Mary| Woman hospitalized after being stabbed several times

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said 39-year-old conductor Najah Cooper from Castleton in St.Mary was charged with wounding with intent yesterday, March 26.



It added: “Reports from the Castleton Police are that, on Tuesday, March 17, about 6:30AM, a dispute developed between Cooper and a woman, during which he stabbed her several times. The woman is currently admitted in hospital in stable condition.”



Cooper is scheduled to appear before the St. Mary Parish Court on Tuesday, March 31, added the JCF.

Please send us positive news and advertisement via WhatsApp (876-305-4574). YOU can also DONATE below in support of credible community journalism.