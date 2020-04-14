St. Mary Men Charged During Operation Amid COVID-19

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers in St. Mary arrested and charged two men for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act on Saturday, April 11.



They are:

Rastology Francis, 60 years old, from Scott’s Hall in St. Mary Rodolph Pink, 40 years old, from Scott’s Hall in St. Mary



The JCF said Francis was also charged with Malicious Destruction of Property and Assaulting a Constable.



It added: “The men were charged after they were caught hosting a gathering in Maroon Town, Scott’s Hall, in the parish with more than 10 persons. When the police tried to disperse the gathering, Francis assaulted one of the officers. Their court dates are being finalized.”

The Government, under the Disaster Risk Management Act, limits the number of people in any gathering to 10.

