St. James youth, from tough community, elected student leader at UWI

Sujae Boswell, who hails from the tough community of Hendon in Norwood, St. James, has been elected to serve as President of the Guild of Students (2020-2021) at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona.

The Guild is the official body for student representation at the university.



Boswell amassed 3,271 votes to secure victory over Gabriela Morris who garnered 2,068 votes at the end of delayed polling last night. The results were announced today, June 4.

Boswell expressed gratitude to the voters. “Thank you to the students of the University of the West Indies for choosing me to serve as your next Guild President. I commit to putting the students’ interest first in all affairs of the UWI Mona Guild,” he said.

Boswell is a past student of Albion Primary and Junior High School in St. James, as well as Munro College in St. Elizabeth.



He holds a Bachelor of Science in International Relations and Political Leadership, Strategy and Management from the UWI, and is now pursuing his Master of Science in International Public and Development Management.



Boswell, who is a 2015 recipient of the Governor-General’s Achievement Award for Excellence, has served in various leadership positions.



He was a Jamaican Youth Ambassador to the Commonwealth, Head Prefect of Munro College, Junior Mayor of Black River, and President of the National Secondary Students’ Council body.

SUPPORT OUR CHILDREN: In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Beacon is using its platform to collect cash or kind to help needy students with back-to-school supplies and scholarships. To support our initiative, you can donate through Paypal at the bottom of this page, or contact us for information. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574. You can also donate a scholarship in your name to students who have defied all odds to attain academic excellence. Together, we will make a difference.