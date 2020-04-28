St. Catherine to re-open borders, end shopping restriction on Friday

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced another extension to the virtual lock-down of St. Catherine in an effort to limit the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



He said the virtual lock-down is extended for three more days, ending at 6AM on Friday, May 1.

That effectively means that, starting Friday, the borders of St. Catherine will be re-opened and people will not be required to shop only on specific days.



Prime Minister Holness reasoned that the extension is necessary because there are some 300 more people in the parish to be interviewed or isolated.



“We need the additional time,” he emphasized.



St. Catherine has been under virtual lock-down since April 15, resulting from an outbreak of the COVID-19 at Alorica call centre at Portmore in the parish.



“We have largely contained the outbreak in St. Catherine…” Prime Minister Holness added during a news conference.



He commended the people of St. Catherine for what he said is the ‘extremely high’ level of compliance on days when they are required to remain within their premises.



Prime Minister Holness also noted that shopping will be allowed on Wednesday and Friday this week when the restrictions will end.



Jamaica now has 364 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 16 that were confirmed within the last 24 hours. Of the new cases confirmed today, seven are linked to Alorica call centre. That brings to 182, the total number of cases connected to Alorica.

