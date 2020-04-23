St. Catherine teen missing

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said an Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old K’Shima Jones from Hampton Green in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, who has been missing since Monday, April 20.



She is of brown complexion and slim build, and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that K’Shima was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. She has not been heard from since. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.”



Anyone knowing the whereabouts of K’Shima should contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

