St. Catherine man missing

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said 28-year-old labourer Richie Baxter from New Harbour Village in Old Harbour, St. Catherine, has been missing since Wednesday, November 18.



He is of dark complexion and slim build, and is about 178 centimetres (5 feet 10 inches) tall.



The JCF: “Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that Baxter left home for an undisclosed location. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown, and he has not been heard from since.



“Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Richie Baxter is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876-983-2204, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station,” added the JCF.

