St. Catherine man charged for shooting, house fire

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers have charged a man from St. Catherine with Arson, Wounding With Intent, Illegal Possession of Firearm, and Illegal Possession of Ammunition.



He is a 30-year-old body repairman, Jovan Johnson, otherwise called ‘Little Lennie’ and ‘Tukku Wayne’, from 8 Miles in Bartons, St. Catherine.



The JCF said: “It is reported that, about 8:48AM on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, Johnson and four men went to a man’s house and opened gunfire, hitting him before setting the house ablaze. Following investigations, Johnson was arrested. He was charged after an identification parade.”

