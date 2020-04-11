St. Catherine | Lluidas Vale Man Killed On Holy Thursday — Over 20 Shots Fired

A native of Lluidas Vale in St. Catherine is dead and his common-law wife is battling for life after they were sprayed with more than 20 bullets at their home in the Caymanas Estate area of Spanish Town, St. Catherine, on Holy Thursday, April 9.



The deceased is 32-year-old Christopher Frazer, otherwise called Bangs.



Sources said Frazer was shot seven times while his companion was hit by 15 bullets.



It appears the two were targeted.



At the time of the incident, Frazer and his companion were among a group of people at their home, where a bar is also located.



Speculation is rife that the shooting is probably linked to a dispute, which Frazer and his companion had last month with another family in the Caymanas Estate community.



However, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), in a press release regarding the incident, does not mention the aforementioned dispute.



It said: “Reports are that, about 8:10PM, Frazer was playing dominoes at home with a group of friends, when they were pounced upon by armed men. Several shots were fired during which Frazer and a female companion were shot.



“The police were summoned and the injured persons assisted to the hospital where Frazer was pronounced dead. However, the female was admitted in serious condition,” the JCF further said, noting that investigations are ongoing.

Frazer, who is survived by two children, was a mason by profession, but he also raised animals. He also operated a bar at his Caymanas Estate home, where he lived for about six years.



He previously worked at Worthy Park Sugar Estate in his Lluidas Vale hometown.



Persons have described Frazer as hardworking. “He didn’t give any trouble; he lived from work to home,” one Caymanas Estate resident told The Beacon.



Frazer, in the meantime, was building a house for himself in Lluidas Vale. It’s almost completed.

