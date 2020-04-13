St. Catherine | Hundreds At Call Centre Tested Amid Second COVID Case

The Alorica call centre located in Portmore, St. Catherine, said it will close for 14 days and will transition to a work-at-home model; this as the company is being hit by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



It made the announcement yesterday after a second member of staff, who is a 19-year-old male from Clarendon, tested positive for the highly contagious virus.



The first worker who tested positive is a 21-year-old woman from Ewarton, St. Catherine.



Alorica disclosed that hundreds of its workers now have been tested.



It said: “The Ministry of Health is also testing hundreds of our employees out of an abundance of caution. We know this is the right move for our people as we work together aggressively to stop the spread of the virus…



“We ask for our employees’ cooperation as we continue to transition to a work-at-home model as quickly as we can. Our goal is to get our valued Portmore team members back to work as soon as it’s safe to do so,” Alorica added.



Immediately after the first positive case was communicated last week Friday, April 10, Alorica announced the immediate closure of its Portmore site. It made no mention of its operation in St. Andrew.



Giving the clearest indication yet as it relates to how long the Portmore facility is likely to be closed, the company yesterday said: “Learning of a second positive COVID-19 case, effective today, we have decided – in alignment with the Ministry of Health’s guidance – to keep the site closed for 14 days to allow employees to self-quarantine and monitor their health.”

Jamaica now has 72 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including four deaths.

