St. Catherine Gets More Shopping Days

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that the borders of St. Catherine will be closed for an additional seven days, starting on Wednesday, April 22.



He also revealed adjustments to initial shopping restrictions, which created havoc in towns across the parish last weekend. He has scrapped the policy of shopping by surnames, and is giving consumers more days to shop.



Prime Minister Holness, during a virtual press conference this evening, said the restrictions are aimed at minimizing the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



Giving an outline of what should happen on particular days, he said:



1) Wednesday – A shopping day

2) Thursday – For business operators to replenish stocks, but no shopping is allowed

3) Friday – A shopping day

4) Saturday – A shopping day

5) Sunday – A day for business operators to replenish stocks, but no shopping is allowed

6) Monday – A shopping day

7) Tuesday – No shopping allowed



Prime Minister Holness noted that pharmacies are allowed to open all days, but should sell only pharmaceuticals.



People in St. Catherine, in the meantime, should adhere to the island-wide curfew hours of 6PM to 6AM on days when they are allowed to shop.



They should remain within their premises all day unless they are emergency workers, unless they have medical emergencies, and unless they are moving on shopping days.

Advertise with The Beacon today and benefit from our amazing low rates. WhatsApp (876-305-4574) or email jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.