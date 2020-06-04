St. Catherine fisherman charged with murder

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said 33-year-old fisherman Neville Williams, otherwise called ‘Willie’, from Eltham Vista in St. Catherine, has been charged with Murder.



He allegedly shot and killed 18-year-old Akeem Wallace from Bridgeport in the parish.



The incident took place on Sunday, May 24.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Portmore Police are that, about 7:48PM, Wallace was at home when Williams and other armed men approached him and shot him several times to the upper body. The police were summoned and Wallace was assisted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.



“Williams was charged on Tuesday, June 2, with Murder, Illegal Possession of Firearm, and Illegal Possession of Ammunition following an interview in the presence of his attorney. His court date is being finalised,” the JCF added.

