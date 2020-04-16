St. Catherine Fisherman Charged For Shooting in Kingston

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said 21-year-old fisherman Renardo Bell, otherwise called ‘Josh’, was charged with the offences of shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition on Monday, April 13.



He is from Port Henderson Road in St. Catherine.



The JCF said: “Reports are that, on Wednesday, January 8, along Market Road in Majesty Gardens, Kingston 11, about 6:40AM, Bell and other men – all armed with firearms – pounced upon the complainant, who was standing along the roadway and opened gunfire hitting him. The complainant was taken to hospital where he was treated and later released.”



Bell later was apprehended and charged after a question and answer session, the JCF said, adding that a court date is being finalised.

