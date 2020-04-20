St. Catherine | Cops kill alleged three-time killer

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a murder accused, who escaped from the Hunts Bay Police lock-up yesterday, was fatally shot during a confrontation with police on the Portmore leg of Highway 2000 in St. Catherine this morning, April 20.



He is 24-year-old Leroy Burrell – otherwise called Caliber, Thick Man, and Baby King – from the ‘Zinc Fence’ area of Majesty Gardens, St. Andrew.



“One firearm was seized during the incident,” added the JCF, which did not provide further information regarding the fatal shooting.



It said the matter was reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).



Up to the time of his death, Burrell was charged with three counts of Murder, Illegal Possession Of Firearm And Ammunition, and Robbery With Aggravation.



The JCF said Burrel was among eight men who escaped form the Hunt’s Bay Police lockup in St. Andrew while a ‘COVID-19 prevention sanitization exercise’ was being done at a section of the facility between 9AM and 3PM yesterday.



“As a result [of the sanitization exercise], the prisoners were moved to a temporary holding area. At the end of the exercise, it was discovered that eight prisoners breached a section of the holding area and escaped,” the JCF added.



It noted that one of the escapees eventually surrendered in the company of his attorney.



Those still on the run are:



Eighteen-year-old Shavar Smith, otherwise called ‘Boy Boy’, from Crescent Road, Kingston. He was being held for one count of murder.

Twenty-five-year-old Maldine Lemmon, otherwise called ‘Mallo’, from Espute Avenue in Kingston 13, and Bob Marley Boulevard in Kingston 2. He is charged with one count of murder.

Thirty-one-year-old Michael Ellis from Ramsey Road in Kingston 13, and New Green District in Manchester. He was charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition, and Robbery.

Thirty-one-year-old Nicholas Petrie, otherwise called ‘Nico’ or ‘Game Cock’, who is charged with Murder, Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition, House Breaking and Rape. He is from Sea Breeze, Bournemouth Gardens – Kingston 2; as well as Kent Lane, Franklyn Town, Kingston 16.

Twenty-three-year-old Rojae Gaynor, otherwise called ‘Screechy’, from Varma Road in Kingston 11. He was charged with Robbery and breaches of the Anti-gang Legislation.

Twenty-three-year-old Kenouir Holness, otherwise called ‘Oliver’ or ‘Grimmy’, from Waltham Park Road, Kingston 11.

