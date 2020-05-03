St. Catherine cops arrest two for gun found in microwave

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its law enforcers in Old Harbour, St. Catherine, have arrested two persons in relation to the seizure of a firearm.



The Trabzon Carandai 9 millimetre pistol was found at Barton’s district in the parish this morning, May 3.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that, about 7AM, a team of officers on operations in the area carried out a search of a premises. During the search, the firearm was found in a microwave. A man and a woman who occupied the premises were subsequently arrested.”



Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations, the JCF added.

