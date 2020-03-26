St. Catherine boy missing

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said an Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Kemar Parkes from Dupont Drive in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, who has been missing since Monday, March 23.



He is of dark complexion and slim build, and is about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Kemar was last seen at home wearing a black and white jacket and a pair of white pants. He has not been seen or heard from since.”



Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kemar should contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

