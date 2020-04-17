St. Catherine | Bog Walk Woman With Virus Tired Of Waiting For Pick-up

A female from the Bog Walk area of St Catherine who tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) has been waiting more than a day for the health authorities to pick her up – as they said they would have done.



She told The Beacon that she does not have space at home to self-quarantine, adding that the people with whom she shares household already have been tested, and are now awaiting their results.



“I don’t live in a home where I can necessarily quarantine myself away from everyone, but I try my best to stay away from them,” the woman said.

“If they (health authorities) told us they would come at a certain time and carry us to get help, dem naah duh dat; dem a tek forever to come.”



She further stated that neither she nor the other members of her household have been showing symptoms of COVID-19.



The woman, who is employed to Alorica call centre in Portmore where there is a COVID-19 outbreak, disclosed that she has resorted to using home remedies since her illness was confirmed.



“I am trying my best to do what I can at home; I am taking my Vitamin C and everything else,” she added.

The Beacon, so far, has counted 10 people who came in direct contact with the woman at her Bog Walk home even after she did the COVID-19 test.



Jamaica, up to yesterday, recorded 143 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including five deaths.

Seventy of the cases (almost half) were recorded within a three-day period following the discovery of an outbreak at Alorica call centre in Portmore, to which Government has linked 52 of the confirmed cases.

The outbreak at Alorica also resulted in a seven-day shut-down of the entire St. Catherine parish.

By Horace Mills, Journalist (B.A. degree in Media and Communications; CARIMAC, University of the West Indies). Editorial Note: Some specifics have been omitted from this story to help protect the patient’s identity.

