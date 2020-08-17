St. Ann youth charged after bike kills senior citizen

File. This is not an actual photo of the accused mentioned in this story

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a motorcyclist has been charged following the death of a senior citizen who allegedly was hit on Main Street in Brown’s Town, St. Ann, on Saturday, August 15.



Melbourne Scott, a 24-year-old deliveryman from Lincoln Road in Brown’s Town, is charged with Causing Death by Dangerous Driving.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Brown’s Town Police are that, about 11:15AM, Ronald Foster, 82, was crossing the roadway when he was hit by a motorcycle, allegedly being driven by Scott. The elderly man, who is also of a Lincoln Road address, later died at the hospital. Scott was apprehended and later charged.



“He remains in police custody and will appear in the Brown’s Town Parish Court on Friday, September 4,” the JCF further said.

