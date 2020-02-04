St. Ann teen missing

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said 17-year-old Rachel Tait from Hazlewood district in Bamboo, St. Ann, has been missing since Thursday, January 23.



She is of dark complexion and medium build, and is about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Bamboo Police are that Rachel was last seen at home about 7AM, and has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.”



Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rachel should contact the Bamboo Police at 876-972-6237, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

