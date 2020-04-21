St. Ann Taximan Accused Of Raping Passenger At Gunpoint

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its detectives in St. Ann have arrested and charged a taxi operator who allegedly abducted a female passenger and forcibly had sexual activities with her without her consent.



The accused is 37-year-old Westley Martin from Top Milford Road in Ocho Rios, St. Ann.



Police have charged him with Rape, Abduction, Illegal Possession Of Firearm, and Robbery With Aggravation.



The JCF said: “It is reported that, on Friday (February 21) about 6:30PM, the complainant boarded Martin’s taxi from Spanish Town to Moneague.

“After the other passengers exited the vehicle in Ocho Rios, Martin made a detour, parked near bushes, and pulled a firearm at the complainant before engaging in sexual activities with her. The accused also robbed the complainant of her cellphone,” added the JCF.



The matter was reported to the police who arrested the taxi operator on Tuesday (April 7).



He was charged on Friday (April 17), and his court date is being finalized.

