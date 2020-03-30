St. Ann | Student reportedly drowns

Another person is suspected to have drowned in St. Ann this month.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said the latest victim is 17-year-old Kingsley Campbell from Sterling district in Calderwood, St. Ann.



He is suspected to have drowned at a beach in Priory, St. Ann, on Saturday, March 28.



The JCF said: “Reports from the St. Ann’s Bay Police are that, about 4:49PM, Campbell was at the beach with a relative when he complained of feeling ill.



“The relative reportedly left to purchase food, however, upon return, Campbell could not be found. It is alleged that an alarm was made after Campbell’s clothes were found along the beach. His body was subsequently fished from the water. The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue pending a post mortem examination,” the JCF further said, adding that an investigation is continuing.



Campbell is at least the third person to have died this month as a result of suspected drowning in St. Ann.



On March 24, the body of 87-year-old Richard King from Lumsden district was found in a water tank at his home.



On March 18, Rojae Cole, who is a 21-year- old resident of the Moneague area, allegedly drowned. His body was recovered three days later.

Please send us positive news and advertisement via WhatsApp (876-305-4574). YOU can also DONATE below in support of credible community journalism.