St. Ann residents kill gunman who tries to escape from murder scene

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers seized a firearm after residents of Walkerswood in St. Ann killed one of two gunmen who committed a murder in their community yesterday, June 8.



The usually tranquil Walkerswood district is located between Ocho Rios and Moneague.



The JCF stated that the resident murdered has been identified as 37-year-old farmer Oshane Henry from Lime Street, Walkerswood.



The dead gunman is yet to be identified.



The JCF further told The Beacon: “Reports from the St. Ann’s Bay Police are that, about 6PM, Henry was walking along the roadway when he was pounced upon by two gunmen who opened gunfire hitting him in the upper body and head.



“The gunmen ran and were chased by citizens who accosted one of them. He was chopped and stoned to death while the other man escaped. The police were alerted and one 9 millimetre pistol was recovered from the body of the unidentified male. Both men were taken to the hospital where the deaths were confirmed,” the JCF further said.



It noted that investigations are continuing.

ALSO READ: Family of gunman from Clarendon shocked after death in St. Ann

We want to hear your human interest stories - including positive news happening in your families and communities. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.