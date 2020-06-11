St. Ann residents beat another gunman – cause cops to seize another firearm

For the second time this week, brave residents of St. Ann have challenged gunmen, and have caused the police to seize an illegal firearm.



The second incident, which took place yesterday (June 9), resulted in residents handing over a homemade firearm to the Ocho Rios Police in the parish.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) explained: “Reports are that, about 11AM, passers-by found the firearm in bushes and took it to the station.



“It is believed that the firearm was recovered after men were set upon and beaten after they allegedly tried to rob residents in Pimento Walk, Ocho Rios, in the parish. After the men escaped from the mob, the area was searched and the firearm found in bushes,” the JCF further said.



In the meantime, residents in the Walkerswood area of St. Ann, on June 8, challenged two gunmen who entered their community and murdered 37-year-old resident Oshane Henry. Both gunmen tried to escape, but residents beat one of them to death. Police said a 9 millimetre pistol was recovered from the body of the alleged gunman.

