St. Ann men charged for robbery in Trelawny

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers have charged two men who were nabbed for the robbery of a courier’s motorcycle on the Jackson Town main road in Trelawny on Wednesday, April 8.



Those charged with the offence of Robbery With Aggravation are:

Tashwayne Ricketts, otherwise called ‘Biggs’, 25, from Seville Estate in St Ann Howard Gordon, otherwise called ‘Junior’, a 31-year-old labourer from Edge Hill Road in St Ann



The JCF said: “Reports from the Falmouth Police are that, about 9PM, Ricketts and Gordon allegedly robbed a delivery man of his motorcycle as he rode along the roadway.



“They attempted to escape, however, the Subaru Impreza motor car they were travelling in was intercepted by the police. They were subsequently charged following a question and answer session,” the JCF further said.



It added that a court date is being finalized for the two accused.

