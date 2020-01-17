St. Ann man missing

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said 21-year-old Chude Randal from Trysee district in Brown’s Town, St. Ann, has been missing since Saturday, January 11.

He is of dark complexion and medium build, and is about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

The JCF said: “Reports from the Brown’s Town Police are that Randal was last seen in his community about 11AM, wearing a multi-coloured shirt. All efforts to find him have proven futile.”

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Randal should contact the Brown’s Town Police at 876- 975-2233, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

