St. Ann man dies in crash

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers are investigating the death of a man on the Salem main road in Runaway Bay, St. Ann, on Sunday, March 15.



Winston Wright, 58, from Salem in Runaway Bay, allegedly lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into an embankment.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Runaway Bay Police are that, about 10:35PM, Wright was driving his Zamco motorcycle when he lost control and crashed into an embankment. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigations continue.”

