St. Ann man charged with murder – he allegedly ignored appeal for peace

The St. Ann Police yesterday charged 30-year-old labourer Oshae Francis, otherwise called ‘Shaker’, in relation to a murder committed at Stony Hill in Lewis district, St. Ann.



He is accused of using a gun to murder 23-year-old Mark Campbell, otherwise called ‘Nick’, on 23 May 2020.



The JCF said: “Reports are that Francis and Campbell had a dispute in the community and residents mediated. The issue was thought to have been resolved. However, Francis allegedly returned later that day with a firearm and opened gunfire hitting Campbell to his upper body. Campbell was pronounced dead at hospital. Francis fled the area.”



The JCF stated that the ‘relentless efforts’ of investigators led to Francis being arrested after a month and a half search. His court date is yet to be announced.

