St. Ann man charged for murder of teen

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its detectives in Trelawny have charged a man for the murder of 18-year-old Julanna Whyte from Salem in Runaway Bay, St. Ann.



Her body was found on the Duncan’s main road in Trelawny on Saturday, January 25.



The man charged is 62-year-old watchman Winston Jarrett from Salem in Runaway Bay.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Duncan’s Police are that, about 6:45AM, a passer-by stumbled upon the body and alerted them. Upon their arrival, the body was seen lying in bushes with stab wounds and its throat slashed. The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue.



“Following investigations, Jarrett turned himself in to the police on Tuesday, February 18, and was subsequently charged. His court date has not been finalized,” the JCF further said.

