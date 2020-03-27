St Ann | Man charged for murder

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said 44-year-old plumber Afri Sharpe from Pimento Walk in Ocho Rios, St.Ann, was charged yesterday (March 26) with the murder of a man in the parish.



The deceased is 35-year-old higgler Damion Henry, otherwise called ‘Gaza’, from Spring Piece in Pimento Walk, Ocho Rios.



The JCF said: “Reports are that, about 9:30PM on Sunday, March 15, Sharpe and Henry had a dispute on a playing field in his community, during which Henry was stabbed several times by Sharpe. Henry was later taken to the hospital where he died whilst being treated.”

A court date is being finalised for Sharpe, the JCF added.

