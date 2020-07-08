St. Ann man charged for gun

The St. Ann police have charged 29-year-old mason Ryan Peart from Gully Street in Golden Grove, St. Ann, with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition and Assault at Common Law.



The allegations stem from an incident on a construction site in Golden Grove on Sunday, May 31.



The JCF said: “Reports are that Peart and another man were working on a construction site when a dispute developed between them.



“Peart left the site and returned with a firearm, which he used to hit the man in the chest before threatening to kill the man. The incident was reported to the police and Peart arrested and charged on Tuesday, July 7,” added the JCF.



A court date is being finalised for Peart.

