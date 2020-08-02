St. Ann duo charged for stealing at Brown’s Town Market

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said said two persons from Brown’s Town in St. Ann are charged with Shop Breaking and Larceny following an incident at the Brown’s Town Market on Saturday, July 11.



They are Demario Palmer and Highbera Randall, both 18 years old.



The JCF said: “Reports are that, about 7PM, the complainant securely closed her restaurant and went home. She later returned to find that the restaurant was broken into. Police acting on information carried out a search of both the accused men houses where a quantity of the stolen goods was recovered. Both men were arrested and charged. Their court dates are being finalised.”

Don't miss this amazing deal. You can advertise for as LOW as JA$2,500 monthly. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.