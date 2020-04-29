St. Ann cops charge Manchester taxi-man with murder

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers in St. Ann have charged a man with murder.



He is 31-year-old taxi operator Zayne Chambers from Plowden in Manchester.



He is accused of killing 38-year-old Kingsley Williams, otherwise called ‘Job’, at Mount Mariah in St. Ann on Thursday, April 23.



The JCF said: “Reports are that, about 10PM, the men were engaged in an argument when Chambers allegedly used an object to hit Williams in the head, causing him to fall to the ground. Chambers then reportedly strangled him. The police were summoned and Williams was taken to hospital where death was confirmed.”



Chambers was arrested and charged.

