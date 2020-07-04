St. Ann cops charge man for 50 rounds of ammunition

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a man was arrested and charged with Illegal Possession Of Ammunition following an operation at Discovery Bay in St. Ann on Thursday, July 2.



He is 35-year-old Shawn Smith, otherwise called ‘Rasta’, from Discovery Bay.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Discovery Bay Police are that a team of officers was on an operation in the area when the premises was searched and 50 assorted rounds of ammunition were discovered. He was subsequently arrested and charged. He is scheduled to appear before the St. Ann Parish Court. However, the court date has yet to be finalized.”

