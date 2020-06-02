St Andrew woman charged – allegedly murders man with hot oil

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers in Half-Way-Tree arrested and charged 32-year-old Melissa Sinclair from East Kings House Road in St. Andrew with Murder following an incident on Thursday, May 14.



The deceased is 38-year-old taxi operator Orville Pitter, also from East Kings House Road.



The JCF said: “Reports are that, about 11:30AM, Sinclair and the now deceased had a domestic dispute during which she poured hot oil on him, causing severe burns.



“Pitter was taken to hospital and later succumbed on Monday, May 25. Sinclair was subsequently arrested and charged. Her court date is being finalised,” the JCF further said.

